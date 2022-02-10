Leonardo Helicopters UK prepares for AW149 battle

Boeing hopes for third time lucky in Canada with CMMA bid
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
With the UK’s New Military Helicopter (NMH) Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) expected in the coming weeks, many pundits are asking if the aircraft can meet the stated in-service date (ISD) of 2025.
Three companies have declared an interest in the NMH programme so far: Airbus Helicopters with its H175, Sikorsky with the S-70M and Leonardo Helicopters offering its AW149.
The race is now on for bidders to win the hearts and minds of the military user community, procurement officials and politicians before the winner is selected.
One problem is in communicating these messages to the desired audience. Bidders have been slightly
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
Brazil had almost halved its KC-390 order from 28 aircraft to 15, but now it requires 22 in line with new 'budget conditions' for the Brazilian Air Force.
US-based SME Advanced Aircraft Company will develop the portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS for tactical ISR missions.
Chinese continues its strong presence on the international UCAV market, with new models coming on stream. However, not all its customers remain enamoured with their Chinese-bought UCAVs.
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
Development of the AARGM-ER continues with its second successful test flight.