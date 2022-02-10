Leonardo Helicopters UK prepares for AW149 battle

With the UK’s New Military Helicopter (NMH) Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) expected in the coming weeks, many pundits are asking if the aircraft can meet the stated in-service date (ISD) of 2025.

Three companies have declared an interest in the NMH programme so far: Airbus Helicopters with its H175, Sikorsky with the S-70M and Leonardo Helicopters offering its AW149.

The race is now on for bidders to win the hearts and minds of the military user community, procurement officials and politicians before the winner is selected.

One problem is in communicating these messages to the desired audience. Bidders have been slightly