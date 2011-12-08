To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French Navy NH90s are proclaimed operational

8th December 2011 - 15:41 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

The French Navy's Caiman Marine NH90 helicopters have officially entered operational service. In an announcement on their website on 8 December, the French Navy said the aircraft would bring profound changes in the air component of the navy.

The Caimans will be based at NAS Hyères, near Toulon, and at NAS Lanvéoc, near Brest, and will be operated by 33 Flotille in the SAR and the naval counter terrorism mission. Aircraft will also be detached to Cherbourg.

The helicopter will be embedded permanently on the Horizon-class Forbin and Chevalier Paul air defence frigates and the FREMM multi-mission frigates. The Caimans

