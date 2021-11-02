To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FMS Apaches to receive RF interferometers

2nd November 2021 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿AH-64E ﻿Apache helicopter. (Photo: US Army/ Sgt 1st Class Andrew McClure)

Lockheed Martin is making RF interferometer hardware for installation aboard AH-64E helicopters operated by three FMS customers.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is to produce and deliver modernised RF interferometer hardware components for installation aboard AH-64E Apache helicopters operated by FMS customers India, Morocco and the Netherlands, the DoD announced on 29 October.

Work on the $22.2 million contract modification from US Army Contracting Command is to be completed by 1 December 2023.

Morocco has 24 AH-64Es on order, and Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Netherlands and India have ordered 28 apiece.

In September 2020, the Longbow LBL JV between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman received a $164.61 million deal from the US Army, to provide mast-mounted assembly and AN/APG-78 Version 6 fire-control radars for these three customers plus the UAE.

