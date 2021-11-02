FMS Apaches to receive RF interferometers

Peru receives overhauled Mi-17 helicopters
The Peruvian Air Force has received six overhauled Mi-17-1V military transport helicopters.
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is to produce and deliver modernised RF interferometer hardware components for installation aboard AH-64E Apache helicopters operated by FMS customers India, Morocco and the Netherlands, the DoD announced on 29 October.
Work on the $22.2 million contract modification from US Army Contracting Command is to be completed by 1 December 2023.
Morocco has 24 AH-64Es on order, and Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Netherlands and India have ordered 28 apiece.
In September 2020, the Longbow LBL JV between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman received a $164.61 million deal from the US Army, to provide mast-mounted assembly and AN/APG-78 Version 6 fire-control radars for these three customers plus the UAE.
