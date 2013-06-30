First USAF Ospreys arrive in UK

The first US Air Force Special Operations Command CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to be permanently based in the UK have arrived at RAF Mildenhall, England.

The pair of Ospreys are the first of ten aircraft scheduled to be delivered to the 7th Special Operations Squadron (7th SOS) as part of the expansion of the 352nd Special Operations Group (352nd SOG) scheduled for completion by the end of 2014.

The CV-22 will fill part of the role previously accomplished by the group’s MH-53 Pave Low helicopters before their withdrawal in 2007.

The Osprey ‘brings a new capability to the [European