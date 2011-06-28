First Panther 'Standard 2' delivered to French Navy

The French defence procurement agency, the DGA, has delivered the first of 16 newly upgraded Panther helicopters back to the French Navy.

The first of the upgraded aircraft, known as 'Standard 2', was delivered on 31 May and the last will arrive in 2016.

This new version improves the interoperability of the aircraft with other platforms through the integration of the Link 11 data link, while the avionics have been completely modernised in compliance with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) rules.

The changes include integration of navigation and mission displays on the cockpit dashboard, secure communications radios, installation of GPS,