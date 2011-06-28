First Panther 'Standard 2' delivered to French Navy
The French defence procurement agency, the DGA, has delivered the first of 16 newly upgraded Panther helicopters back to the French Navy.
The first of the upgraded aircraft, known as 'Standard 2', was delivered on 31 May and the last will arrive in 2016.
This new version improves the interoperability of the aircraft with other platforms through the integration of the Link 11 data link, while the avionics have been completely modernised in compliance with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) rules.
The changes include integration of navigation and mission displays on the cockpit dashboard, secure communications radios, installation of GPS,
More from Defence Helicopter
-
IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters
IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters, enhancing safety and availability through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
-
India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps
India's MoD is inviting proposals for leasing 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the Indian Army. Vendors are cautious due to a past unfulfilled naval RfI, but leasing offers new opportunities for defence acquisition.
-
ITP Aero tests NH90 engines with sustainable fuel
ITP Aero has successfully completed engine testing using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the NH90 helicopter's GE CT7-8F5 engines, marking a significant step in reducing emissions.
-
Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus
The Hungarian Defence Forces have taken delivery of the first two H225M multi-purpose helicopters from Airbus.
-
Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement
Poland is on the path to bolster its military capabilities as it launches a procurement drive for Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.
-
UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms' for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme that is set to replace the UK's Puma and other helicopter fleets, the ministry has said.