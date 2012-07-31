FBHeliservices to provide helicopter flight training to Albanian MoD

FBHeliservices has won a two-year contract to provide helicopter flight training to the Albanian Ministry of Defence, it has emerged.

FBH's instructors will provide multi-engine type conversation, glass cockpit familiarisation, instrument flying and SAR training to a dozen Albanian Air Force pilots. SAR crew training will be provided to four crew members.

FBH said the training will be delivered using the company's Agusta A109 and Bell 412 Griffin aircraft. This suggests that the training is likely to be carried out at RAF Shawbury in Shropshire.

The courses will prepare the Albanian crews as their air force takes delivery of new Eurocopter Cougar helicopters over the coming months. The training courses are set to take place between now and June 2014.

The company said the deal is the first between the Albanian Ministry of Defence and a British company.

'I am delighted that FB Heliservices has been awarded this contract and in particular that this is the first contract of its kind awarded to a UK Company,“ said FB Heliservices Managing Director Peter Richardson.

'FB Heliservices has a very strong track record of delivering helicopter pilot training services to military customers around the world and we look forward to working with the Albanian Ministry of Defence to provide the training to their pilots in order for them to successfully move on to their new Cougar helicopters.'