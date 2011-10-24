FBHeliservices awarded Dutch Caribbean Coastguard contract

FBHeliservices, the joint venture between Cobham and Bristow, has been awarded an €45 million, eight-year long contract by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence to provide helicopter air reconnaissance capacity to the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard.

The contract, which will provide an operational capability in 2012, will use AgustaWestland AW139s for air reconaissance and search and rescue roles.

'This contract breaks new ground for FBHeliservices and we’re very pleased with the award, especially following such a rigorous international competition,' said FB Heliservices managing director Peter Richardson.

'The company already has a good history under long term performance based contracts supporting the Ministry