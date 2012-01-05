Eurocopter wins Brazilian Armed Forces contract

Eurocopter has announced that its Helibras subsidiary has been awarded a five year contract to supply and manage all spare parts, stocks and related technical support for the Brazilian armed forces’ fleet of 50 EC725 helicopters. The contract will also include the assembly of the EC725s at Helibras’ new manufacturing facility in Itajubá.

Helibras will focus on offering significant savings and operational synergies for Brazil’s three military services operating the twin-engine rotary-wing aircraft.



According to the company, its activity on the contract will include helicopter inspection, overhaul and repair, as well as the deployment of teams to provide on-site services at bases where EC725s are located.



The first three EC725s delivered to the Brazilian armed forces in December 2010 are now being operated by the country’s army, navy and air force. The EC725 is Eurocopter’s latest version of its Super Puma/Cougar helicopter family. As a highly capable rotary-wing aircraft in the 11-metric ton category, the EC725 is designed for multiple missions, including combat SAR (search and rescue), long-range tactical transport, aeromedical transport, logistic support and naval missions.