Dubai Airshow 2011: Pilot gives viewpoint on Libya rescue
The pilot of an MV-22 Osprey who recovered a crewmember from a downed US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle in Libya has spoken publicly about the operation.
Maj BJ Debendeleben, a pilot with US Marine Corps (USMC) tilt-rotor squadron VMM-266 told Shephard that the rescue mission highlighted the advantages of the tilt-rotor over the traditional rotary-wing aircraft it is replacing. Debendeleben was the lead pilot on the mission, which took place during the early hours of 21 March 2011.
The F-15E Strike Eagle, based at RAF Lakenheath in the UK, reportedly suffered a mechanical failure whilst during a mission to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.
-
Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order
NHIndustries and Leonardo have completed deliveries of NH90 TTH helicopters to the Italian Army.
-
Northrop Grumman expands knowledge base for UH-60V digital helicopter cockpit
Northrop Grumman will provide UH-60V Black Hawk engineering support services as part of a KBR-led contract awarded by the DoD Information Analysis Center.
-
US joins NATO allies in European helicopter air assault exercise
American, Dutch and Polish rotary-wing assets were involved in large-scale operations practising cargo and personnel transport and drops, and other operations.