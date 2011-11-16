To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dubai Airshow 2011: Pilot gives viewpoint on Libya rescue

16th November 2011 - 11:50 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Dubai, UAE

RSS

The pilot of an MV-22 Osprey who recovered a crewmember from a downed US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle in Libya has spoken publicly about the operation.

Maj BJ Debendeleben, a pilot with US Marine Corps (USMC) tilt-rotor squadron VMM-266 told Shephard that the rescue mission highlighted the advantages of the tilt-rotor over the traditional rotary-wing aircraft it is replacing. Debendeleben was the lead pilot on the mission, which took place during the early hours of 21 March 2011.

The F-15E Strike Eagle, based at RAF Lakenheath in the UK, reportedly suffered a mechanical failure whilst during a mission to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us