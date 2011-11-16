Dubai Airshow 2011: Pilot gives viewpoint on Libya rescue

The pilot of an MV-22 Osprey who recovered a crewmember from a downed US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle in Libya has spoken publicly about the operation.

Maj BJ Debendeleben, a pilot with US Marine Corps (USMC) tilt-rotor squadron VMM-266 told Shephard that the rescue mission highlighted the advantages of the tilt-rotor over the traditional rotary-wing aircraft it is replacing. Debendeleben was the lead pilot on the mission, which took place during the early hours of 21 March 2011.

The F-15E Strike Eagle, based at RAF Lakenheath in the UK, reportedly suffered a mechanical failure whilst during a mission to