DoD seeks rapid integration of presidential helicopter simulators

18th February 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) conducted a test flight of the VH-92A helicopter over the south lawn of the White House in September 2018. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Hunter Helis)

Sikorsky is to assist efforts to integrate and field simulators for the VH-92A helicopter.

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is to provide products and support needed to ‘rapidly integrate and field VH-92A helicopter simulators and trainers in support of the Presidential Helicopter Program’, the US DoD announced on 17 February.

Work on a $99.25 million IDIQ contract (issued by Naval Sea Systems Command) is to be completed by February 2030.

Sikorsky will deliver technical analysis, technical reports, trade studies, and retrofit kits for ground support equipment modifications that support deficiency resolution, capability and technology insertions, obsolescence redesigns, and reliability and sustainability improvements.

Its support for the VH-92A will include programme management, engineering, integrated logistics support, configuration management, system integration lab operation and maintenance, testing support, and FAA certification activities.

The VH-92A will replace the current fleet of ageing USMC VH-3D and VH-60N presidential Marine One helicopters.

The USN plans to acquire a fleet of 23 VH-92As; Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $93 million apiece.

Lockheed Martin delivered its first VH-92A Flight Training Device (FTD) in 2019. The FTD is a replica of the VH-92A cockpit to give pilots mission-oriented flight training in a simulation-based training device.

