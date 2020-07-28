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Details emerge of CH-47Fs for Singapore

28th July 2020 - 00:30 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

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Photos have emerged on the internet of the first Boeing CH-47F Chinook destined for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), with new features such as a chin-mounted EO pod, new SATCOM mounting on the fuselage, and an Elbit Systems defensive suite.

Photos show a CH-47F bearing the RSAF’s roundel and name on the aircraft, with FAA registration ‘N271GG’ landing at Wilmington, Delaware, not far from Boeing’s Philadelphia plant. The images show Elbit’s radar/missile warning receivers, chaff/flare dispensers and a winch by the starboard side door.

Like its CH-47SD fleet, Singapore opted for extended-range fuel tanks on the ‘F’, giving

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Chen Chuanren

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Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems. He served in …

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