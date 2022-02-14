Defiant X to be powered by new Honeywell turboshaft

ALIAS-equipped uncrewed helicopter takes off
Flexible and extensible automation architecture offers the prospect of uncrewed US Army rotorcraft missions in the Future Vertical Lift programme.
The new HTS7500 7,000hp turboshaft engine from Honeywell has been selected by the Sikorsky-Boeing team to power the Defiant X candidate for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.
In joining Team Defiant, Honeywell Aerospace Defense & Space president Ricky Freeman said on 10 February that the HTS7500 engine ‘will provide the Army with an agile, fast and manoeuvrable platform that will help ensure overmatch capability in the future battlespace’.
According to Honeywell, the HTS7500 consumes 18% less fuel and is 42% more powerful than the latest version of its T55-714 engine aboard CH-47/MH-47 Chinook helicopters.
The HTS7500 also ‘offers the lowest total weight compared to other engines in its horsepower class’, Honeywell added, meaning that it can ‘fly farther, faster with a higher power-to-weight ratio than any comparable engine’.
The first pair of UH-60M Black Hawks has been airlifted from the US to Croatia, with two more on order.
As repairs continue on RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, Sikorsky say it expects to make a final determination on what caused tail crack damage.
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
With IOT&E completion due this month, NAVAIR has modified contracts for CH-53K Lot 6 LRIP and procurement of long-lead items for Lot 7 LRIP.
Five extra H135s are being supplied by Airbus to the UK MoD.