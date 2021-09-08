Partners complete Defiant X proposal for US Army

Indonesia and Pakistan pursue similar strategies with Chinese UCAVs
The Chinese-built CH-4B features strongly in both Indonesian and Pakistani unmanned air combat capabilities.
Sikorsky and Boeing have delivered their joint Defiant X proposal ahead of schedule to the US Army as a candidate solution for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) requirement.
In a 7 September statement, Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo and Mark Cherry, VP and HM of Vertical Lift at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said: ‘Today, Team Defiant completed and submitted the proposal for the US Army’s FLRAA competition, offering [a] low-risk, transformational capability that delivers on an Army critical modernisation priority and advances the future of Army aviation.’
They claimed that Defiant X 'delivers speed where it matters' as well as survivability, 'unsurpassed power', manoeuvrability and other benefits for the US Army, 'while operating in the same footprint as the Black Hawk'.
The coaxial Defiant X is competing against the Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor for FLRAA.
Operated from RAF Northolt by 32 squadron, the BAe 146 is primarily tasked with Command Support Air Transport roles.
Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.
BAE Systems supports DARPA CRANE programme to improve aircraft performance with active flow control.
Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.
Australian-US SCIFiRE programme aims to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.