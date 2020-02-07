DefExpo 2020: LUH achieves a milestone

The Indian single-engine Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was awarded initial operational clearance (IOC) at DefExpo 2020 on 7 February.

First, it must be understood that IOC in Indian terms is very different to IOC in most other militaries. What it means here is that the way is paved for productionisation of the platform.

It confirms that production requirements for this 3t-class LUH are in place, and therefore further customisation for roles such as reconnaissance and surveillance can commence, according to a HAL spokesman who talked to Shephard.

HAL received the IOC document from G.