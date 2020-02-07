To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DefExpo 2020: LUH achieves a milestone

7th February 2020 - 17:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Lucknow

RSS

The Indian single-engine Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was awarded initial operational clearance (IOC) at DefExpo 2020 on 7 February.

First, it must be understood that IOC in Indian terms is very different to IOC in most other militaries. What it means here is that the way is paved for productionisation of the platform.

It confirms that production requirements for this 3t-class LUH are in place, and therefore further customisation for roles such as reconnaissance and surveillance can commence, according to a HAL spokesman who talked to Shephard.

HAL received the IOC document from G.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us