HAL conducts technical flight of LUH
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has conducted a technical flight of its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) in Bengaluru, India, the company announced on 6 September.
The flight marks the beginning of prototype testing of the LUH. During the test, the helicopter remained in the air for 15 minutes at the HAL facility.
This is the third indigenous helicopter product from HAL after the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) programmes. The LUH is expected to replace India's ageing fleet of Cheetah/Chetak light utility helicopters.
The LUH has a maximum all-up-weight of 3,150kg, range of 350km, altitude ceiling of 6.5km, and seating capacity of six passengers plus two pilots. It is powered by the Safran HE Ardiden-1U engine, and is designed for missions including rescue operations, cargo load, transport and reconnaissance.
More from Defence Helicopter
IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters
IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters, enhancing safety and availability through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps
India's MoD is inviting proposals for leasing 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the Indian Army. Vendors are cautious due to a past unfulfilled naval RfI, but leasing offers new opportunities for defence acquisition.
ITP Aero tests NH90 engines with sustainable fuel
ITP Aero has successfully completed engine testing using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the NH90 helicopter's GE CT7-8F5 engines, marking a significant step in reducing emissions.
Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus
The Hungarian Defence Forces have taken delivery of the first two H225M multi-purpose helicopters from Airbus.
Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement
Poland is on the path to bolster its military capabilities as it launches a procurement drive for Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.
UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms' for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme that is set to replace the UK's Puma and other helicopter fleets, the ministry has said.