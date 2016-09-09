HAL conducts technical flight of LUH

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has conducted a technical flight of its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) in Bengaluru, India, the company announced on 6 September.

The flight marks the beginning of prototype testing of the LUH. During the test, the helicopter remained in the air for 15 minutes at the HAL facility.

This is the third indigenous helicopter product from HAL after the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) programmes. The LUH is expected to replace India's ageing fleet of Cheetah/Chetak light utility helicopters.

The LUH has a maximum all-up-weight of 3,150kg, range of 350km, altitude ceiling of 6.5km, and seating capacity of six passengers plus two pilots. It is powered by the Safran HE Ardiden-1U engine, and is designed for missions including rescue operations, cargo load, transport and reconnaissance.