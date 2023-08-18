Czech Republic receives first AH-1Z Viper helicopters
The first two Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for the Czech Republic Air Force have arrived in country with acceptance into service expected over the next 12 months.
The delivery is part of a partnership with the USMC H-1 Light/Attack Helicopter programme office (PMA-276) and industry partner, Bell, under an deal signed in 2019 for four AH-1Z and eight UH-1Y helicopters.
From a training perspective, an initial team of Czech aircrew and maintainers had the opportunity to complete the Marine Light/Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 training pipeline, graduating earlier this year.
Later this year, H-1 crews will train alongside representatives from Bell, and its supplier, Pinnacle Solutions, through a ‘train-the-trainer’ model. Pilots, crew chiefs and maintainers will learn the additional skills required to operate and sustain its fleet of AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters, and train other members of its force.
In addition, the country has a flight training device (FTD) to support skills development, offering access to the controls and weapon systems for preparation purposes.
The Czech Republic FTD broke ground in March 2023 and construction will finish in time to begin training in the next few months.
Now, with the aircraft in-country, the Czech Air Force can begin the acceptance process and over the next 12 months, additional aircraft will arrive based on the production schedule.
The Czech Air Force squadron is expected to be independently operating in late-2024.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters
IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters, enhancing safety and availability through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
-
India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps
India's MoD is inviting proposals for leasing 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the Indian Army. Vendors are cautious due to a past unfulfilled naval RfI, but leasing offers new opportunities for defence acquisition.
-
ITP Aero tests NH90 engines with sustainable fuel
ITP Aero has successfully completed engine testing using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the NH90 helicopter's GE CT7-8F5 engines, marking a significant step in reducing emissions.
-
Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus
The Hungarian Defence Forces have taken delivery of the first two H225M multi-purpose helicopters from Airbus.
-
Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement
Poland is on the path to bolster its military capabilities as it launches a procurement drive for Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.
-
UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms' for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme that is set to replace the UK's Puma and other helicopter fleets, the ministry has said.