US to gift H-1 helicopters to Czech Republic
The US government will donate a total of eight Bell AH-1Z Viper attack and UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters to the Czech Republic, increasing Prague's total H-1 fleet to 20 aircraft.
Confirmation of the move was provided by Jana Cernochova, the Czech Republic's minister of defence, during a visit to the 24th Air Transport Base, Prague-Kbely on 19 August.
The new rotorcraft are set to replace retiring Mi-35/24V belonging to the Czech Army.
The gift from the US will see six Vipers and two Venoms handed over with Prague only required to pay for aircraft repairs or modifications depending on mission requirements and transfer from the US, noted Cernochova.
'With the new American helicopters, the Czech army will also receive appropriate equipment: specifically guided air-to-ground missiles Hellfire and Sidewinder missiles for air-to-air operations,' said the Czech MoD in a statement.
The latest procurement news came after Prague entered negotiations to buy three IAI Heron Mk 1 UAVs with Israel and opened talks with the US to acquire 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Leonardo on verge of securing new Merlin and Wildcat helicopter exports
Leonardo has said that it expects to finalise export contracts for both the AW101 and AW159 helicopters from new customers before the end of 2022.
-
US Navy orders support from Lockheed Martin for MH-60S Seahawk helicopter Block 3 upgrade
Lockheed Martin will add capabilities to bring Block 1 Seahawk helicopters to the Block 3 armed configuration.
-
Bell confident FARA ‘well postured’ to defeat new air defence threats
The US Army's decision to integrate new light scout helicopters with open systems architecture should be decisive in countering future threats, according to Bell.
-
Safran signs engine support contract for New Zealand NH90 fleet
Engine manufacturer Safran has signed a contract to support the engines of the Royal New Zealand Air Force fleet of eight NH90 helicopters, covering 21 RTM 322 turboshafts.
-
Farnborough 2022: Leonardo to end AW149 Italian production and focus on UK, Polish needs
Leonardo has outlined long-term AW149 helicopter production plans, which will see an end to production of the 8t aircraft at the manufacturer's Vergiate facility in Italy.
-
Farnborough 2022: Sikorsky reveals plan to develop new X2 helicopter for Europe
Sikorsky has opened up about an ambitious plan to develop a third X2 technology-based helicopter to meet European demand.