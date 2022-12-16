To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • European helicopter modernisation advances in Latvia and Czech Republic

European helicopter modernisation advances in Latvia and Czech Republic

16th December 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The two Latvian UH-60M helicopters were delivered by air in USAF C-17s. (Photo: Latvian Armed Forces)

Latvia has received its first UH-60M helicopter, while the Czech Republic has taken delivery of support equipment for its UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.

Latvia has received its first two Black Hawk helicopters, marking a significant upgrade to the country's rotary-wing capabilities. The aircraft were delivered to the Latvian Air Force earlier this week.

These are the first of several Black Hawks that Latvia has ordered as part of a modernisation effort for its armed forces. In 2018, Latvia’s government ordered four UH-60M aircraft in a deal worth €175 million. These helicopters will replace the outdated Soviet Mi-17s.

Latvia’s Black Hawk pilots have undergone training for two years in Spain and the USA in preparation for the arrival of the rotorcraft. The next delivery is scheduled for 2023.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has also progressed with its helicopter modernisation efforts. The country has received its first delivery of equipment and parts for its new helicopters.

This delivery of equipment is part of a larger deal to acquire H-1 aircraft, specifically equipment and spare parts for Bell UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us