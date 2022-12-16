European helicopter modernisation advances in Latvia and Czech Republic
Latvia has received its first two Black Hawk helicopters, marking a significant upgrade to the country's rotary-wing capabilities. The aircraft were delivered to the Latvian Air Force earlier this week.
These are the first of several Black Hawks that Latvia has ordered as part of a modernisation effort for its armed forces. In 2018, Latvia’s government ordered four UH-60M aircraft in a deal worth €175 million. These helicopters will replace the outdated Soviet Mi-17s.
Latvia’s Black Hawk pilots have undergone training for two years in Spain and the USA in preparation for the arrival of the rotorcraft. The next delivery is scheduled for 2023.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has also progressed with its helicopter modernisation efforts. The country has received its first delivery of equipment and parts for its new helicopters.
This delivery of equipment is part of a larger deal to acquire H-1 aircraft, specifically equipment and spare parts for Bell UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.
