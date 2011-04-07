Columbia Helicopters begins engine test cell construction

Columbia Helicopters (CHI), a 26-year operator of the Model 234 aircraft (the civilian version of the CH47 Chinook), has broken ground for the expansion of its T55 engine maintenance capabilities to include a T55-714 engine test cell. The test cell is located at the company's maintenance headquarters at Aurora, Oregon.

This expansion will add T55-714 engine overhaul to the long list of CHI's Chinook capabilities. This testing facility will allow CHI to provide complete engine overhaul, and quick-turn-around service for troubleshooting and testing these engines.

"The building of this test cell allows CHI to provide complete nose-to-tail Chinook maintenance." said Scott Ellis, CHI's Director of Business Development and a 20-year Chinook service veteran. "As a civilian operator we can provide our customers with years of experience on the Chinook; now that experience and maintenance capability includes the newest engine model installed in the aircraft."

Columbia Helicopters is a global service provider for domestic and international Chinook fleets. CHI's Chinook capabilities include repair and overhaul of drive train components, engines, airframe repairs, and avionic repair and installation.

As a civilian Chinook operator, CHI provides complete service and repair, including technical assistance for new and existing military Chinook operators. The addition of the new test cell expands that service further, to include Chinook F-model operators.

Source: Columbia Helicopters

