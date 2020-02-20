Clean bill of health offers springboard for Defiant’s FLRAA fight

The SB>1 Defiant Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) is moving towards increased speed flight tests, having overcome a gearbox joint ‘bearing creep’ issue that was discovered last year.

A plan to hit a maximum speed of 250kt could also happen ‘in months’, according to company sources, significant progress that looks set to belatedly see the X2 coaxial helicopter offer greater competition to its V-280 Valor FLRAA counterpart.

Different rates of progress between the two have been long documented, resulting in Sikorsky and Boeing being given a year-long extension to hand over their Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator final