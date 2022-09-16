Brazil signs off on huge H125 helicopter order

Brazil has placed a major H125 light helicopter order with Airbus for 27 aircraft to support Brazilian Navy and Air Force training.

The manufacturer said in a statement that the acquisition, approved by the Combat Aircraft Programme Coordinating Committee, involves production of the helicopters at the H125 final assembly line in Itajubá, Brazil.

Brazilian H225M heavy-lift helicopters are also manufactured at the facility.

The new H125 rotorcraft will also replace Airbus AS350 and Bell 206 helicopters in service with the Brazilian Air Force and the Brazilian Navy respectively, Airbus added.

'The new H125 helicopters will have a G500H TXi double glass cockpit and VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Multifunction Display) and will be compatible with the use of night vision goggles (NVG),' said the manufacturer. 'They will also include different types of mission equipment such as a winch and a hook so that the training of future pilots is as representative of their missions as possible.'

In total, the Brazilian armed forces operate 156 Airbus helicopters, ranging from 67 Ecureuil light single-engine types to 41 H225M aircraft, covering tactical support, SAR and civil population support, according to Airbus.

Figures from the manufacturer indicate that there are more than 5,350 H125 helicopters in operation.