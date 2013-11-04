Brazil orders additional S-70B helicopters
Sikorsky will supply two S-70B helicopters to Brazil as part of a foreign military sale (FMS) between the US and Brazilian governments. Sikorsky was awarded an $87 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the aircraft.
The additional S-70B anti-submarine warfare/anti-surface warfare aircraft are scheduled for delivery by June 2017.
Sikorsky will also supply associated non-recurring engineering, production, and transportation, as well as training and field support under the contract.
The Brazilian Navy previously placed an order for S-70B aircraft in 2010 for four aircraft, and in 2011 for two aircraft, both under FMS agreements with the US.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.