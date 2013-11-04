To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazil orders additional S-70B helicopters

4th November 2013

Sikorsky will supply two S-70B helicopters to Brazil as part of a foreign military sale (FMS) between the US and Brazilian governments. Sikorsky was awarded an $87 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the aircraft.

The additional S-70B anti-submarine warfare/anti-surface warfare aircraft are scheduled for delivery by June 2017. 

Sikorsky will also supply associated non-recurring engineering, production, and transportation, as well as training and field support under the contract.

The Brazilian Navy previously placed an order for S-70B aircraft in 2010 for four aircraft, and in 2011 for two aircraft, both under FMS agreements with the US. 

