Boeing to rebuild six more Chinooks for USSOCOM

Northrop Grumman enhances USN Hueys
The USN has contracted Northrop Grumman to improve the avionics of its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets in order to keep the platform flying.
Boeing is to provide six more remanufactured MH-47G Chinook helicopters to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under a $194.63 million contract modification.
The DoD did not disclose when it expects work to be completed on this contract, which was awarded on 2 March.
The previous MH-47G rebuild contract was awarded in November 2021, also for six helicopters.
While the renew-build programme continues, the FY2022 budget request for USSOCOM envisages the procurement of an extra MH-47G for $135.48 million, bringing the total aircraft inventory to 68.
In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
As General Electric prepares to test imminently a fully assembled T901 engine for the first time, the US Army will monitor developments closely as it sticks to a plan of holding a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) fly-off in 2023.
The Brazilian Air Force did not specify why it is withdrawing its 12 Mi-35M attack helicopters from service, but several factors seem to have played a part.
Current workforce models are not aligned with the contemporary operating environment, according to the head of Australian Army Aviation.
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.