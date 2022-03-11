Boeing to rebuild six more Chinooks for USSOCOM

Boeing is to provide six more remanufactured MH-47G Chinook helicopters to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under a $194.63 million contract modification.

The DoD did not disclose when it expects work to be completed on this contract, which was awarded on 2 March.

The previous MH-47G rebuild contract was awarded in November 2021, also for six helicopters.

While the renew-build programme continues, the FY2022 budget request for USSOCOM envisages the procurement of an extra MH-47G for $135.48 million, bringing the total aircraft inventory to 68.

In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.