To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing to rebuild six more Chinooks for USSOCOM

11th March 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An MH-47G Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment hovers above a group of US Air Force Special Tactics Operators conducting fast-rope training. (Photo: DVIDS/Maj Jeff Slinker)

US Special Operations Command orders six remanufactured MH-47G helicopters from Boeing.

Boeing is to provide six more remanufactured MH-47G Chinook helicopters to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under a $194.63 million contract modification.

The DoD did not disclose when it expects work to be completed on this contract, which was awarded on 2 March.

The previous MH-47G rebuild contract was awarded in November 2021, also for six helicopters.

While the renew-build programme continues, the FY2022 budget request for USSOCOM envisages the procurement of an extra MH-47G for $135.48 million, bringing the total aircraft inventory to 68.

In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us