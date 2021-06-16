Boeing obtains Chinook Block II contract modification

Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
Boeing is to supply US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) with long-lead components and parts in support of the MH-47G Chinook Block II production programme, the DoD announced on 14 June.
In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the Boeing MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
Shephard Defence Insight expects the Block II production run for the MH-47G to extend into the late 2020s. The DoD budget request for FY2022 includes $135.48 million for the MH-47G, down slightly from the $130.48 million enacted in FY2021.
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
Five teams take a share of the $19.3 million pot for Phase III prototype demonstrations.
French SOF take a do-it-yourself approach to drone development.
New equipment for French SOF is based on ideas from the coalface.
Transformative initiatives for US Air Force Special Operations Command include installing a 60kW attack laser on an AC-130J gunship and developing an amphibious MC-130J tanker.
With near-peer adversaries snapping at their heels, US special forces face a more contested environment in future operations.