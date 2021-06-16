Boeing obtains Chinook Block II contract modification

USAF Special Tactics Operators conduct helocast training from the ramp of an MH-47G Chinook. (Photo: USAF/Maj Jeff Slinker)

USSOCOM orders long-lead components and parts for the SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.

Boeing is to supply US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) with long-lead components and parts in support of the MH-47G Chinook Block II production programme, the DoD announced on 14 June.

In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the Boeing MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.

Shephard Defence Insight expects the Block II production run for the MH-47G to extend into the late 2020s. The DoD budget request for FY2022 includes $135.48 million for the MH-47G, down slightly from the $130.48 million enacted in FY2021.