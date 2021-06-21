To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing gains Apache Guardian contract modification

21st June 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An AH-64E Apache hovers before taking off. (Photo: US Army/CPT Stephen James

OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.

The US DoD announced on 17 June that Boeing has been awarded a $32.58 million contract modification to ‘incorporate a directed change order’ for the remanufacture of 12 AH-64E Apache Guardian aircraft and ‘six-part numbers for the tail rotor blades’. 

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of 1 October 2024, the DoD added. 

US Army Contracting Command issued the original Lot 7 production contract for AH-64E in March 2016.

The FY2022 budget request from the DoD includes $696 million for advance procurement and full-rate production of AH-64E Apache Block IIIA remanufactured helicopters, plus $118 million for other Apache modifications.

