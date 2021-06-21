Boeing gains Apache Guardian contract modification

Australia grounds its MRH90 fleet
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
The US DoD announced on 17 June that Boeing has been awarded a $32.58 million contract modification to ‘incorporate a directed change order’ for the remanufacture of 12 AH-64E Apache Guardian aircraft and ‘six-part numbers for the tail rotor blades’.
Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of 1 October 2024, the DoD added.
US Army Contracting Command issued the original Lot 7 production contract for AH-64E in March 2016.
The FY2022 budget request from the DoD includes $696 million for advance procurement and full-rate production of AH-64E Apache Block IIIA remanufactured helicopters, plus $118 million for other Apache modifications.
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.
Germany's heavy-lift helicopter plans have taken another unexpected twist, with future developments hinging on a decision from the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.
Bell Textron and Northrop Grumman integrate new data link into Viper.
Ten of 16 new Chinooks on order for Singapore will be based in Oakey, Australia, with support provided by Boeing Defence Australia.
The first H160 is being assembled for French Navy search and rescue missions.