Boeing gains Apache Guardian contract modification

An AH-64E Apache hovers before taking off. (Photo: US Army/CPT Stephen James

OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.

The US DoD announced on 17 June that Boeing has been awarded a $32.58 million contract modification to ‘incorporate a directed change order’ for the remanufacture of 12 AH-64E Apache Guardian aircraft and ‘six-part numbers for the tail rotor blades’.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of 1 October 2024, the DoD added.

US Army Contracting Command issued the original Lot 7 production contract for AH-64E in March 2016.

The FY2022 budget request from the DoD includes $696 million for advance procurement and full-rate production of AH-64E Apache Block IIIA remanufactured helicopters, plus $118 million for other Apache modifications.