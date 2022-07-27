Bell confident FARA ‘well postured’ to defeat new air defence threats

Bell has suggested the US Army’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) aligned to the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme will be instrumental in countering new air defence threats.

Open-source reporting continues to show Soviet-era helicopters being shot down at close range in Ukraine, with analysts often questioning the defensive aid capabilities and countermeasures available to Russian forces.

In contrast, the US Army is unlikely to encounter such difficulties once its FARA fleet enters service, according to Chris Gehler, VP and programme director for the Bell 360 Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

‘In Ukraine, we are seeing helicopters get