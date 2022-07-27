To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Bell confident FARA ‘well postured’ to defeat new air defence threats

27th July 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Farnborough

RSS

Bell's 360 Invictus FARA Competitive Prototype is nearing full assembly. (Photo: Bell)

The US Army's decision to integrate new light scout helicopters with open systems architecture should be decisive in countering future threats, according to Bell.

Bell has suggested the US Army’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) aligned to the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme will be instrumental in countering new air defence threats.  

Open-source reporting continues to show Soviet-era helicopters being shot down at close range in Ukraine, with analysts often questioning the defensive aid capabilities and countermeasures available to Russian forces.

In contrast, the US Army is unlikely to encounter such difficulties once its FARA fleet enters service, according to Chris Gehler, VP and programme director for the Bell 360 Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

‘In Ukraine, we are seeing helicopters get

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us