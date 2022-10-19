AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark
A first Leonardo AW609 tiltrotor production aircraft has made its maiden flight from the manufacturer’s Philadelphia, Pennsylvania site.
The company noted in a 19 October statement that the flight with aircraft AC5 took place on 13 October and included an ‘initial inflight evaluation of systems and general handling.’
Alongside AC5, three AW609 prototypes (one based in the US and two in Italy) are currently supporting test activities so the type can receive FAA certification.
‘AC5 will be retained by Leonardo contributing to customer demonstrations, mission capability evaluation and expansion, and supporting the manufacturer and the operators in the transition from
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade
Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.
-
Brazil signs off on huge H125 helicopter order
Brazilian armed forces training has been given a significant boost with a new order for Airbus H125 helicopters.
-
MSPO 2022: Poland surprises with size of Apache request
Poland aims to order three times as many AH-64E attack helicopters as previously expected.
-
Leonardo offers up four-point AW149 survivability plan to sweeten NMH bid
Leonardo hopes to persuade the UK MoD that a range of AW149 survivability-related items makes the helicopter the best fit for the New Medium Helicopter programme.
-
US Army orders more EO fire control system components for Apache attack helos
Lockheed Martin is providing additional M-TADS/PNVS components and hardware for the AH-64 Apache.
-
MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter enters US Air Force developmental testing
The USAF has taken acceptance of four MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters for developmental testing following earlier trials after Military Flight Release.