AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark

A first Leonardo AW609 tiltrotor production aircraft has made its maiden flight from the manufacturer’s Philadelphia, Pennsylvania site.

The company noted in a 19 October statement that the flight with aircraft AC5 took place on 13 October and included an ‘initial inflight evaluation of systems and general handling.’

Alongside AC5, three AW609 prototypes (one based in the US and two in Italy) are currently supporting test activities so the type can receive FAA certification.

‘AC5 will be retained by Leonardo contributing to customer demonstrations, mission capability evaluation and expansion, and supporting the manufacturer and the operators in the transition from