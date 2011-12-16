To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australian Sea Kings make their final flight

16th December 2011 - 12:01 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

The Royal Australian Navy has retired its Sea King helicopters from operational service after 35 years.

The last Sea King unit, 817 Squadron made its final flight on 16 December as part of the decommissioning ceremony at HMAS Albatross in Nowra.

The day before, three of the Sea Kings flew in formation and carried out flypasts over Sydney Harbour, Canberra and the Shoalhaven.
 
The Sea King's primary role was amphibious and maritime logistics support, but the aircraft have also been heavily utilised for humanitarian operations and disaster relief. The Sea Kings were used to support rescue efforts during the

