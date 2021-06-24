Australia grounds its MRH90 fleet

Boeing gains Apache Guardian contract modification
OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.
Australia’s testy relationship with the MRH90 Taipan helicopter continues, with the complete fleet of 47 aircraft temporarily grounded at some point in May. This was done ‘as a safety precaution,’ according to the Department of Defence.
The reason for the grounding is maintenance and safety issues relating to the MRH90’s support system. Indeed, the department revealed that it concerns the ‘application of the helicopter’s maintenance policy in the helicopter’s IT support system’.
There is no indication when the Taipan will recommence flying duties, but the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Airbus Australia Pacific are feverishly attempting ...
MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.
Germany's heavy-lift helicopter plans have taken another unexpected twist, with future developments hinging on a decision from the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.
Bell Textron and Northrop Grumman integrate new data link into Viper.
Ten of 16 new Chinooks on order for Singapore will be based in Oakey, Australia, with support provided by Boeing Defence Australia.
The first H160 is being assembled for French Navy search and rescue missions.