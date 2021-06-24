To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Helicopter

Australia grounds its MRH90 fleet

24th June 2021 - 03:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Australian Defence Force has temporarily grounded the entire MRH90 Taipan fleet. (Gordon Arthur)

European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.

Australia’s testy relationship with the MRH90 Taipan helicopter continues, with the complete fleet of 47 aircraft temporarily grounded at some point in May. This was done ‘as a safety precaution,’ according to the Department of Defence.

The reason for the grounding is maintenance and safety issues relating to the MRH90’s support system. Indeed, the department revealed that it concerns the ‘application of the helicopter’s maintenance policy in the helicopter’s IT support system’.

There is no indication when the Taipan will recommence flying duties, but the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Airbus Australia Pacific are feverishly attempting ...

