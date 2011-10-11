AUSA 2011: AAS-72X development continues apace
With the US Army looking to a competitive flight demonstration for its Armed Aerial Scout (AAS) project in 2012, EADS North America is confident its AAS-72X contender is ready to go.
Speaking to reporters at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC on 10 October, Gary Bishop, EADS vice president and AAS programme manager, said the majority of the militarisation work on the aircraft had now been completed.
He argued that flights tests to date of the three AAS-72X Technology Demonstration Aircraft (TDA) had helped validate the maturity of the company’s proposal.
‘We have a bit more to do but we
