GE told to freeze all EMD activity on ITEP contract (Updated)

The US Army has directed General Electric to indefinitely stop all work associated with its recently awarded $517 million EMD contract issued as part of the ITEP (Improved Turbine Engine Programme).

The development follows a decision made on 19 February, by its competitor for the EMD contract, the Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC), to file a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) disputing the award.

'We are releasing a formal statement that the army has instructed GE Aviation to suspend all performance under the awarded contract for the Improved Turbine Engine Programme pending resolution of the protest filed