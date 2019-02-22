To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

GE told to freeze all EMD activity on ITEP contract (Updated)

22nd February 2019 - 17:19 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The US Army has directed General Electric to indefinitely stop all work associated with its recently awarded $517 million EMD contract issued as part of the ITEP (Improved Turbine Engine Programme).

The development follows a decision made on 19 February, by its competitor for the EMD contract, the Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC), to file a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) disputing the award.

'We are releasing a formal statement that the army has instructed GE Aviation to suspend all performance under the awarded contract for the Improved Turbine Engine Programme pending resolution of the protest filed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us