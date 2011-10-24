To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina signs deal with CATIC to develop helicopters

24th October 2011 - 10:57 GMT | by Tony Osborne

The Argentinian government has signed a deal with China's CATIC to develop and build light helicopters.

The deal, announced by Defense Minister Arturo Puricelli on 21 October will see CATIC working with Argentine aircraft company Fábrica Argentina de Aviones (FAdeA) to build the CZ-11W light single-engine helicopter.

FAdeA will produce the helicopter for the Argentine and South American markets under the agreement. Reports suggest that 40 machines need to be built for the project to break even and the work will be done at FAdeA's plant at Cordoba.

Puricelli said the agreement was 'the beginning of a joint venture that

Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

