Appareo Systems updates ALERTS software
Appareo Systems, LLC, a leader in Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) solutions, is
pleased to announce that it has recently released several significant updates to its ALERTS software products. The updates improve the already award-winning system and provide additional value to Appareo's customers.
ALERTS - Aircraft Logging and Event Recording for Training and Safety - is a comprehensive Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) and FDM system designed for light and legacy aircraft where more traditional flight data recorders are too large and costly to be viable choices. As a comprehensive system, ALERTS makes effective FOQA/FDM programs available to operators of any size fleet.
The AS Web Analyzer software component of the ALERTS system has undergone a significant upgrade with the addition of the ability to use above ground level (AGL) elevation as a parameter for event triggers. This addition allows operators to create elevation-based event triggers based on a detailed terrain model.
AS Flight Analysis Software, Appareo's 3-D visualization software, has also been given enhanced terrain detail. In addition, AS Flight has been updated with a high-resolution color imagery source which significantly improves the user experience.
"This is the second significant enhancement to the ALERTS software suite that we have released this year," said Jeff Johnson, Vice President of business development. "Most of the updates we've implemented have come directly from feature suggestions made by our customers at our first annual ALERTS customer conference held this spring at Heli-Expo. We're excited to make their jobs easier and their safety programs more effective by advancing the ALERTS system."
Source: Appareo Systems
