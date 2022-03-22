Algeria content with Night Hunters but has JV option for helicopter production

Latest version of Apache Guardian makes overseas US Army debut
Upgraded AH-64E v6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters have arrived at Camp Humphreys in South Korea.
According to the Algerian military website FDZ, following trials the Algerian MoD was said to have signed a contract in 2012 for 42 Mi-28NE attack helicopters (also known as Night Hunters), to be delivered over a period of five years.
The first helicopters — the export variant of the Mi-28N — were reported to have arrived in the country in June 2016.
Speaking to Shephard, Algeria-based defence analyst Akram Kharief confirmed that deliveries of the aircraft were completed in late 2020, with all 42 platforms now operational for the Algerian Armed Forces (AAF).
However, the Algerian MoD did
A potential addition to a 2014 FMS deal would see Honeywell provide extra T55-GA-714A engines for Hellenic Army CH-47D helicopters.
Leonardo's industrial recovery looks to be in good health, following production complications linked to COVID-19 issues.
US Special Operations Command orders six remanufactured MH-47G helicopters from Boeing.
The USN has contracted Northrop Grumman to improve the avionics of its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets in order to keep the platform flying.
As General Electric prepares to test imminently a fully assembled T901 engine for the first time, the US Army will monitor developments closely as it sticks to a plan of holding a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) fly-off in 2023.