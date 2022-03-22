Algeria content with Night Hunters but has JV option for helicopter production

According to the Algerian military website FDZ, following trials the Algerian MoD was said to have signed a contract in 2012 for 42 Mi-28NE attack helicopters (also known as Night Hunters), to be delivered over a period of five years.

The first helicopters — the export variant of the Mi-28N — were reported to have arrived in the country in June 2016.

Speaking to Shephard, Algeria-based defence analyst Akram Kharief confirmed that deliveries of the aircraft were completed in late 2020, with all 42 platforms now operational for the Algerian Armed Forces (AAF).

However, the Algerian MoD did