Algeria content with Night Hunters but has JV option for helicopter production

22nd March 2022 - 12:56 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

Mi-28NE combat helicopters during exercises conducted by the First Militaryt District of the National People's Army of Algeria in June 2021. (Photo: Dambiev)

Since 2012, there has been speculation regarding Algeria’s order of 42 Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopters and the timeline for the deliveries. How many has it received, and will recently imposed Western sanctions on Russian arms imports affect Algerian helicopter procurement planning?

According to the Algerian military website FDZ, following trials the Algerian MoD was said to have signed a contract in 2012 for 42 Mi-28NE attack helicopters (also known as Night Hunters), to be delivered over a period of five years.

The first helicopters — the export variant of the Mi-28N — were reported to have arrived in the country in June 2016.

Speaking to Shephard, Algeria-based defence analyst Akram Kharief confirmed that deliveries of the aircraft were completed in late 2020, with all 42 platforms now operational for the Algerian Armed Forces (AAF).

However, the Algerian MoD did

