What is wrong with the US Armed Force’s rotary-wing aviation fleet?

Issues with its rotary-wing aviation have been a major concern for the US Pentagon. After the DoD announced an operational stand down of the CV-22 Osprey fleet in December 2023, the US Army National Guard has decided to ground all of its helicopter units to review safety policies and procedures.

The measure was released on 27 February after two separate incidents involving AH-64D Apache Longbows. Recorded during routine training flights in Utah on 12 February and Mississippi on 23 February, the crashes injured two guardsmen and caused two deaths.

“Safety is always at the top of our minds,” claimed Lt Gen