  Home>
  News>
  Air Warfare>
  • Warning signals: Is the AEW aircraft market poised for a resurgence?

Warning signals: Is the AEW aircraft market poised for a resurgence?

10th July 2024 - 10:52 GMT | by Edward Hunt

NATO and US Air Force E-3s have only received modest upgrades and are now ripe for replacement with the E-7. (Photo: US Air Force)

The AEW aircraft market is evolving with the integration of AI, advanced sensors and increased information flow as evidenced by the Boeing E-7's upcoming replacement of aging NATO E-3 Sentry fleets and Saab’s innovative GlobalEye platform.

With the growth of combat aircraft data fusion and management capabilities, the sharing and wider processing of information across the battlespace has become standard. Nevertheless, dedicated airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft remain essential assets for many major forces.

Despite advances in onboard sensors, the integration of AI as a virtual crew member, and the extensive flow of information from ground, air, and space-based assets, the AEW aircraft has retained its importance. Plans for single seaters to manage UCAV formations are underway, but the complexity of big data management and the role of AI seem to require more than

Edward Hunt

Edward Hunt

