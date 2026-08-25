US Army resumes Apache flights as cause of fatal Texas crash remains undisclosed
The US Army recently announced the reestablishment of training flight operations with the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter after grounding the entire fleet for nearly a week due to a fatal crash early this month in Fort Hood, Texas.
The service stated in a written communication that the decision to resume training missions came “after a thorough review of safety procedures and flight operations”. However, the branch did not disclose details on what caused the accident, only claiming that circumstances “remain under investigation”.
Although the Army considered the aircraft safe enough to resume training, other foreign operators have not been publicly
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