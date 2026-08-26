US Air Force awards Boeing $131 billion F-15 contract to sustain Eagle fleet through 2037

Boeing Defense has secured a ceiling contract worth up to US$131.23 billion to support the production, modernisation and long-term sustainment of F-15 Eagle combat aircraft operated by the US and seven other international users by 2037.

As Shephard anticipated in July, the agreement demonstrates the US Air Force (USAF) interest in maintaining the long-term production run of the F-15EX Eagle II variant while improving other in-service versions of the jet.

Although the deal has not indicated whether the branch will invest in the F-15C/D models, it is more likely to focus on the improvement of the F-15E and F-15EX fleets,