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US Air Force awards Boeing $131 billion F-15 contract to sustain Eagle fleet through 2037

26th August 2026 - 09:58 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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An F-15EX soars over McMinnville, Oregon, in August 2026. (Photo: US Air National Guard)

The agreement supports F-15 production, modernisation and sustainment for the US and seven international operators.

Boeing Defense has secured a ceiling contract worth up to US$131.23 billion to support the production, modernisation and long-term sustainment of F-15 Eagle combat aircraft operated by the US and seven other international users by 2037.

As Shephard anticipated in July, the agreement demonstrates the US Air Force (USAF) interest in maintaining the long-term production run of the F-15EX Eagle II variant while improving other in-service versions of the jet.

Although the deal has not indicated whether the branch will invest in the F-15C/D models, it is more likely to focus on the improvement of the F-15E and F-15EX fleets,

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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