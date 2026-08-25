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Saab re-emphasises Gripen hopes in the light of US-Canada trade tariff argument

25th August 2026 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Linköping, Sweden

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Saab Aerospace is pushing the cold weather capability of Gripen in meeting Canadian requirements, (Photo: NATO Allied Air Command)

Saab Aerospace has seen as surge in orders for its Gripen fighter aircraft and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control systems, including an agreement to provide the latter to Canada, even as it positions Gripen for the same country.

The Canada-US trade deal struggles, culminating in US President Donald Trump threatening a 50% on a broad range of Canadian products, has pushed Saab to reinforce the strengths of its Gripen either as the air force’s lead fighter or part of a mixed fleet.

Canada had committed to Lockheed Martin F-35s in 2023 with deliveries promised for 2025–32 but this was followed by a Canadian Auditor General reporter which noted a jump in costs leading to a review by Mark Carney’s administration.

An eventual order was placed for 16 aircraft in October last year but there has been no further

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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