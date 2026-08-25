Saab re-emphasises Gripen hopes in the light of US-Canada trade tariff argument
The Canada-US trade deal struggles, culminating in US President Donald Trump threatening a 50% on a broad range of Canadian products, has pushed Saab to reinforce the strengths of its Gripen either as the air force’s lead fighter or part of a mixed fleet.
Canada had committed to Lockheed Martin F-35s in 2023 with deliveries promised for 2025–32 but this was followed by a Canadian Auditor General reporter which noted a jump in costs leading to a review by Mark Carney’s administration.
An eventual order was placed for 16 aircraft in October last year but there has been no further
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