US says F-35 and MQ-9 sale to UAE still ‘on the table’
The UAE's $23 billion buy of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-9 MALE UAVs and other munitions could yet go ahead, despite suffering setbacks since initially being approved by the US State Department in November 2020.
The overall package includes up to 50 F-35A fifth generation fighters, a maximum of 18 MQ-9B Reaper aircraft and additional weapons like Raytheon’s AIM-9X Block II+ missile but has reportedly suffered from disagreements over access to onboard technologies and US security concerns over the UAE favouring Chinese telecommunications provider Huawei for its 5G networks.
‘The proposed sale of
