US DoD selects Raytheon for AIM-9X system improvement

USAF awards $1.5 billion engine contract for F-15EX fleet
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract modification worth $37 million to procure Operation Flight Software Version 9.5 and additional support.
The stipulated support includes hardware and software risk reduction efforts in support of the AIM-9X system improvement programme for the Navy and Air Force.
Work will be performed in Arizona and California, and the contract is expected to be completed in December 2023.
Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds worth $1.5 million from the Air Force and Navy will be obligated at the time of the award.
Recently, in September 2020, Raytheon was contracted to provide support for the development of Operational Flight Software 10.15, which is required for the production of AIM-9X Block II missiles, by the Naval Air Systems command.
AIM-9X Block II is being produced for the USAF, USN and various FMS customers such as Canada, other NATO allies and nations in Asia and the Middle East.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AIM-9 Sidewinder is a short-range AAM that entered US military service in 1956, with variants and upgrades remaining active to the present day.
