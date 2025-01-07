US Navy’s new jammer declared operational
The US Navy (USN) has declared Initial Operational capability (IOC) for the NGJ-MB after trials in the second half of 2024 of the jammer’s high-end capabilities during Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s five-month deployment.
The system will be used on USN and Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft and has been designed to target, interrupt and attack advanced radar threats, communications, data links and non-traditional radio frequency threats.
The system reduces adversary targeting ranges, disrupts adversary kill chains and supports kinetic weapons to target. The NGJ-MB allows crews to operate effectively at extended ranges and attack multiple targets simultaneously.
The USN’s PMA-234 programme office is responsible for acquiring, delivering and sustaining electronic attack systems.
Lt Cdr Michael Bedwell, EA-18G Naval Flight Officer and NGJ-MB deputy integrated product team lead, said the system will help “maintain spectrum dominance”.
“The era of isolated surface-to-air missile systems, which operate within a non-agile and limited frequency range, is behind us,” Bedwell said.
In December 2024, the USN awarded Raytheon a US$590 million follow-on production contract for NGJ-MB. Earlier in the year, the company was awarded a $192 million contract to develop the Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX) – an upgrade to the NGJ-MB.
