Raytheon receives $590 million for Growler jammer
The US Navy (USN) has awarded RTX group’s Raytheon a US$590 million follow-on production contract for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system.
The programme is to provide systems for use on the USN’s and the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft. As well as delivery of shipsets, the contract also includes support equipment, spares and non-recurring engineering support.
The airborne electronic attack system consists of two pods, containing two electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.
The USN and RAAF will employ the NGJ-MB to target advanced radar threats, communications, data links and non-traditional radio frequency threats.
The system reduces adversary targeting ranges, disrupts adversary kill chains and supports kinetic weapons to target. The NGJ-MB allows crews to operate effectively at extended ranges and attack multiple targets simultaneously.
The first pod was delivered for testing in mid-2019 with its first flight test completed 12 months later. Two years after that, the first pods were delivered to the USN.
Earlier this year Raytheon was awarded a $192 million contract to develop the Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX) – an upgrade to the NGJ-MB.
The modification of the NGJ-MB will extend its frequency range and provide improved operational effectiveness, Raytheon claimed.
