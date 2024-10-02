Raytheon to develop Next-Gen Jammer upgrade for US navy under $192million deal
RTX’s Raytheon has been awarded a US$192 million US Navy (USN) contract to develop the Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX) – an upgrade to the Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system.
The modification of the NGJ-MB will extend its frequency range and provide improved operational effectiveness, Raytheon claimed. The airborne electronic attack system consists of two pods, containing two electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.
The NGJ-MB and the NGJ-MBX form part of a group of NGJ systems that will look to replace the ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming system on the EA-18G Growler – aircraft used by both the USN and the RAAF.
“Offensive Electronic Attack provides a tremendous combat capability supporting strike packages and kinetic weapons across a broad range of missions,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon. “With this upgrade, we’ll ensure our naval aviators in all theatres are better prepared to counter new adversary threats and provide greater combat power throughout their missions.”
The work will be carried out throughout the US in 2027 at sites in Dallas, Texas; Forest, Michigan; El Segundo, California; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The NGJ-MB completed Milestone C in June 2021 and began production in July 2021. According to Raytheon, the NGJ-MB is built with a combination of active electronically scanned arrays (AESAs) and an all-digital back end that denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, and enables advanced jamming techniques.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Pratt & Whitney granted $1.3 billion for F135 core upgrade
The contract award followed on from the preliminary design review of the F135 Engine Core Upgrade in July 2024. Work on the upgrade will be expected to be completed by March 2028.
-
Lockheed Martin bags $3.2 billion US Air Force contract for JASSM and LRASM
Lockheed Martin will supply the missile systems to the militaries of Japan, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands, with work carried out at Lockheed Martin’s facilities in Orlando until mid-2032.
-
L3Harris wins P-8A Poseidon support contract
L3Harris has provided support for previous generation P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft (MPA). As many P-3 Orion users retire the aircraft, they have been picking up P-8A Poseidon MPAs, which L3Harris has now been contracted to support.
-
Australia wins approval from US for 100 AGM-88G missiles
All Australia’s fixed-wing fighter aircraft can carry the missiles and work has been underway to investigate the use of the missile from P-8A MPAs which are also operated by Australia.
-
Mayman Aerospace’s RAZOR drone completes first round of test flights
The successful test flights of RAZOR were undertaken at a military base in southern California, where seven autonomous mission sets were completed. Additional test flights have been scheduled for later this year.