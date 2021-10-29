Boeing and USN to negotiate NGJ-MB integration contract extension

Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Boeing and the USN are in the process of negotiating an integration contract extension for the service’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod.
Once signed, funds will be provided to Boeing so it can support additional NGJ-MB flight tests for Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) purposes.
In line with a larger Block 2 EW upgrade for the Boeing EA-18G Growler, the NGJ-MB pod has been designed to replace the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System with AESA technologies capable of attacking targets at greater distances and multiple targets simultaneously, according to EW equipment manufacturer Raytheon.
A company spokesperson added that the pod …
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.
Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.