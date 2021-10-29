Boeing and USN to negotiate NGJ-MB integration contract extension

Boeing and the USN are in the process of negotiating an integration contract extension for the service’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod.

Once signed, funds will be provided to Boeing so it can support additional NGJ-MB flight tests for Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) purposes.

In line with a larger Block 2 EW upgrade for the Boeing EA-18G Growler, the NGJ-MB pod has been designed to replace the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System with AESA technologies capable of attacking targets at greater distances and multiple targets simultaneously, according to EW equipment manufacturer Raytheon.

A company spokesperson added that the pod …