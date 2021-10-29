To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing and USN to negotiate NGJ-MB integration contract extension

29th October 2021 - 09:45 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) pod flies on an EA-18G Growler, (Photo: Raytheon)

As tests continue on the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.

Boeing and the USN are in the process of negotiating an integration contract extension for the service’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod.

Once signed, funds will be provided to Boeing so it can support additional NGJ-MB flight tests for Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) purposes. 

In line with a larger Block 2 EW upgrade for the Boeing EA-18G Growler, the NGJ-MB pod has been designed to replace the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System with AESA technologies capable of attacking targets at greater distances and multiple targets simultaneously, according to EW equipment manufacturer Raytheon.

A company spokesperson added that the pod …

