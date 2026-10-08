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US military plans multi-UAV trials with Northrop Grumman quantum-navigated Lumberjack

8th October 2026 - 09:13 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A Lumberjack drone fitted with AQNav quantum-enabled magnetic navigation system. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

An undisclosed US military branch is preparing to evaluate multiple Lumberjack Group 3 drones equipped with SandboxAQ’s AQNav magnetic-navigation system. Shephard spoke with Northrop Grumman and SandboxAQ to find out more.

Northrop Grumman is setting up a multi-aircraft test of its Lumberjack Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with an undisclosed US military branch. The drones will be fitted with SandboxAQ’s quantum-enabled magnetic navigation system (AQ Nav) for operations in contested scenarios.

Speaking to Shephard, Craig “Duck” Doty, director of business development for Mission Next at Northrop Grumman, said all the national services showed interest in evaluating the integration of the capabilities from both companies.

“Most of our customers believe they are going to operate in anti-access, denial-type areas where GPS and other types of navigation aids might be

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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