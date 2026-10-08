US military plans multi-UAV trials with Northrop Grumman quantum-navigated Lumberjack

Northrop Grumman is setting up a multi-aircraft test of its Lumberjack Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with an undisclosed US military branch. The drones will be fitted with SandboxAQ’s quantum-enabled magnetic navigation system (AQ Nav) for operations in contested scenarios.

Speaking to Shephard, Craig “Duck” Doty, director of business development for Mission Next at Northrop Grumman, said all the national services showed interest in evaluating the integration of the capabilities from both companies.

“Most of our customers believe they are going to operate in anti-access, denial-type areas where GPS and other types of navigation aids might be