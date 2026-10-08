US military plans multi-UAV trials with Northrop Grumman quantum-navigated Lumberjack
Northrop Grumman is setting up a multi-aircraft test of its Lumberjack Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with an undisclosed US military branch. The drones will be fitted with SandboxAQ’s quantum-enabled magnetic navigation system (AQ Nav) for operations in contested scenarios.
Speaking to Shephard, Craig “Duck” Doty, director of business development for Mission Next at Northrop Grumman, said all the national services showed interest in evaluating the integration of the capabilities from both companies.
“Most of our customers believe they are going to operate in anti-access, denial-type areas where GPS and other types of navigation aids might be
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army extended-range CUAS missile ramjet work to continue through December 2029
Northrop Grumman’s US$18.8 million XRC propulsion contract runs through December 2029, but performance targets and the pathway to operational fielding remain undisclosed.
-
Saab’s GlobalEye gains ground as Canada’s aircraft procurement tilts towards Europe
Canada’s interest in negotiating a procurement of Saab’s GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft signals its readiness to reduce its reliance on US defence technology as trade tensions with its North American neighbour mount.
-
US Air Force CCA programme to achieve multiple milestones in the coming months
The US Air Force is preparing to select mission-autonomy software, fire a missile from the FQ-42 Vengeance and test both CCA designs alongside crewed fighters at 2026 Emerald Flag.
-
South American EW demand balances capability against cost
South American air forces are weighing advanced electronic warfare capabilities against limited budgets as Peru selects Viper Shield and BAE Systems targets smaller airborne platforms.