  • US Marines seek suppliers for 10,000 low-cost sUAS with first delivery targeted for April

US Marines seek suppliers for 10,000 low-cost sUAS with first delivery targeted for April

13th January 2026 - 08:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A Skydio X2 departs for an ISR mission in a simulated assault at Glen Airfield, Australia. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The US Marine Corps is looking for vendors capable of quickly delivering off-the-shelf drones. The small uncrewed aerial systems are expected to carry diverse types of payloads.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) is pursuing companies capable of providing, in the short term, 10,000 commercially available, low-cost small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) for deployment in electronic support, reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition (RSTA), communications relay and attack missions.

In order to identify potential suppliers, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) published a sources sought notice (SSN) in December, which is due on 16 February.

According to the document, vendors should be able to carry out the initial delivery of systems by April. The manufacturers are also expected to hand over up to 5,000 drones within six months after

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

