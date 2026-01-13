US Marines seek suppliers for 10,000 low-cost sUAS with first delivery targeted for April

The US Marine Corps (USMC) is pursuing companies capable of providing, in the short term, 10,000 commercially available, low-cost small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) for deployment in electronic support, reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition (RSTA), communications relay and attack missions.

In order to identify potential suppliers, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) published a sources sought notice (SSN) in December, which is due on 16 February.

According to the document, vendors should be able to carry out the initial delivery of systems by April. The manufacturers are also expected to hand over up to 5,000 drones within six months after