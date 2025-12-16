US Navy advances with the Harpoon Service Life Extension Programme
The US Navy (USN) has been progressing with the Harpoon Weapon Service (HWS) Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) and recently announced the award of a contract of an undisclosed amount to RTX Raytheon.
As Shephard anticipated in July, through the five-year agreement, the service plans to address obsolescence and modernise the features of its Harpoon inventory as well as of the missiles in service with other foreign users.
The improvements are intended to strengthen its anti-ship and land attack capabilities, equipping the system with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.
According to the Naval Air Systems Command
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Hanwha wins Australian government approval to increase its stake in Austal
The contract would mean the two shipbuilders can collaborate strategically and enhance shipbuilding capabilities in Western Australia.
-
Royal Australian Navy sizes up modernisation plans for new and existing capabilities
The Australian navy is pushing ahead with its efforts to modernise its workforce and capabilities while balancing risky submarine upgrades, ageing Collins-class boats and a shrinking minehunter fleet. Head of navy capability RAdm Stephen Hughes updated Shephard on the force’s progress.
-
UK to join US Navy’s Virginia-class submarine assembly effort to speed up construction
The expansion of the Virginia-class submarine construction to UK shores could accelerate the project as US shipbuilders continue to fall short of delivery goals.