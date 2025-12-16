To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy advances with the Harpoon Service Life Extension Programme

16th December 2025 - 12:12 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Curtis Wilbur fires a Harpoon round. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy plans to improve Harpoon’s anti-ship and land attack capabilities by equipping the missiles with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.

The US Navy (USN) has been progressing with the Harpoon Weapon Service (HWS) Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) and recently announced the award of a contract of an undisclosed amount to RTX Raytheon.

As Shephard anticipated in July, through the five-year agreement, the service plans to address obsolescence and modernise the features of its Harpoon inventory as well as of the missiles in service with other foreign users.

The improvements are intended to strengthen its anti-ship and land attack capabilities, equipping the system with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.

According to the Naval Air Systems Command

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

