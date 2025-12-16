US Navy advances with the Harpoon Service Life Extension Programme

The US Navy (USN) has been progressing with the Harpoon Weapon Service (HWS) Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) and recently announced the award of a contract of an undisclosed amount to RTX Raytheon.

As Shephard anticipated in July, through the five-year agreement, the service plans to address obsolescence and modernise the features of its Harpoon inventory as well as of the missiles in service with other foreign users.

The improvements are intended to strengthen its anti-ship and land attack capabilities, equipping the system with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.

According to the Naval Air Systems Command