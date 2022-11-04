To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US donates helicopters to El Salvador for peacekeeping mission

4th November 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Four MD 530s, as well as other US-supplied equipment will support El Salvador's component of the MINUSMA force in Mali. (Photo: El Salvador Minister of Defence)

El Salvador's military has received four MD 530 helicopters as part of a US State Department donation to support the Central American country's United Nations commitments in Mali.

The US government donated four MD 530 helicopters to El Salvador’s military on 26 October. The aircraft will support the country's operations in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

According to US Southern Command, the donation was funded through the State Department’s Global Peace Operations Initiative. As of 30 June, El Salvador has 174 troops and two staff officers assigned to MINUSMA, according to UN statistics. However, the Central American country has not disclosed when the aircraft will be deployed.

Apart from the helicopters, Washington also transferred one firefighting truck, vehicles for water transport and electricity generators, said the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us