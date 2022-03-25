Metal Shark gains FMS modification for four Defiant-class patrol boats

Metal Shark has received a $36.19 million FMS contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command to establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels (NCPVs).

‘This modification supports Foreign Military Sales (FMS) orders from nations within the US Southern Command area of responsibility,’ the DoD announced on 24 March. ‘Specific FMS sales will be identified as future delivery orders occur.’

Work will be performed in Franklin, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

In all, Metal Shark is producing 13 NCPVs (also known as 85 Defiant-class patrol boats) under a $54 million FMS contract from the USN to support Caribbean and Central American allies such as the Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

NCPV is based on the Damen Stan Patrol 2606 platform. Each boat displaces 55t and is 25.9m long, 6m in the beam and 1.8m in draught, powered by two 1,600hp Caterpillar C-32 engines.

Armament includes the option to carry a single 12.7mm machine gun and two 7.62mm machine guns.

The boats are designed to carry a 5.6m rigid-hull inflatable boat.